Winnipeg

Mark Scheifele scores 1:51 into overtime to give Jets 2-1 victory over Ducks

By The Canadian Press

Published

Winnipeg Jets' Dylan DeMelo (2) goes down to block the shot in front of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Neal Pionk (4) defends against Anaheim Ducks' Troy Terry (19) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods


















