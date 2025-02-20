ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba's Einarson, Nova Scotia's Black keep playoff race tight at Hearts

By The Canadian Press

Published

Nova Scotia skip Christina Black reacts to a shot in Scotties Tournament of Hearts action against Manitoba's Einarson in Thunder Bay, Ont., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.