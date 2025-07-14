ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba’s bat population is in trouble

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Dr. Craig Willis shares fascinating bat facts, threats from turbines and disease, and simple steps to protect these vital creatures.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.