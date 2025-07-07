ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba woman living her dream as Moulin Rouge dancer

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Alexa Case is pictured in her costume for the French cancan at the Moulin Rouge in this undated photo. (Philippe Wojazer)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.