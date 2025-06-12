ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba taking over security at Winnipeg congregate shelter

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Wildfire evacuees are seen carrying their belongings in garbage bags in an undated photo. (CTV News Winnipeg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.