ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba riding profile: Riding Mountain

By Charles Lefebvre

Published

A sample ballot box is seen ahead of the 2019 federal election at Elections Canada's offices in Gatineau, Que., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. A judicial recount in the Montreal riding of Hochelaga was cancelled Monday midway through the process. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)