ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba premier touts increased trade with Europe, possible second Hudson Bay port

By The Canadian Press

Published

Genevieve Tuts, Ambassador of the European Union to Canada, centre, and other representatives of European Union countries met with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, right, at the Maniotba legislature in Winnipeg on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.