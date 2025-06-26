ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Manitoba high school students honoured as athletes of the year

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Magnus Carlos and Payton Durand pictured at the MHSAA awards on June 25, 2025. (Scott Andersson/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.