Manito Ahbee: Manitoba powwow, one of North America’s largest, celebrates 20 years

By The Canadian Press

Published

Jocelyn White, of Naotkamegwanning First Nation in northwestern Ontario, is seen at the Manito Ahbee Festival in Winnipeg with her daughter Bella Medicine in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jocelyn White, *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















