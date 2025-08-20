ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Man who tried to stab pastor had earlier said he wanted to kill a priest, court told

By The Canadian Press

Published

A Winnipeg priest narrowly escaped an attempted stabbing during Sunday mass, with the entire incident captured on camera. Danton Unger reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.