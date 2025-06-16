ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Kenaston lane closures to begin Monday

By Kayla Rosen

Published

The rail line at Kenaston Boulevard is seen on June 11, 2025. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV News Winnipeg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.