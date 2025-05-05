ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Jets announce schedule for second round of playoffs

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Fans celebrate after the Winnipeg Jets score during Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues at a Whiteout Street Party in Winnipeg on May 4, 2025 (CTV News Winnipeg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.