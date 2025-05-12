ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

‘It got bigger and bigger’: Wildfire ignites near Oak Hammock Marsh

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Jacques Bourgeois from Oak Hammock Marsh, provides an update on a fire that occurred just northwest of the Centre over the weekend.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.