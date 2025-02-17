ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Honouring a Manitoba hero: Understanding the importance of Louis Riel Day

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Historian Philippe Mailhot talks about Louis Riel Day and it’s importance to Manitoba.


















