ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Search of Manitoba landfill for more remains of slain women concludes

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Manitoba government says a search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women officially concluded on July 9, 2025. The landfill near Stony Mountain, Man., is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.