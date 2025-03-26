ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Serial killer victim called Buffalo Woman identified as Ashlee Shingoose: AFN chief

By The Canadian Press

Published

Winnipeg police give an update on Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, also known as "Buffalo Woman", an unknown victim of serial killer Jeremy Skibicki. Watch LIVE here.


















