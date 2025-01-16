ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Bombers 2025 schedule released, start season at home against the Lions

By Devon McKendrick

Updated

Published

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Willie Jefferson, back centre, and his teammates huddle together during football practice ahead of the 111th CFL Grey Cup, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck (DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS)