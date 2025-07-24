ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Blood drive being held in memory of late Royal Canoe bassist and partner

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Katherine speaks with Jennifer Doerksen, who is helping organize a blood drive in memory of Royal Canoe’s Brendan Berg and his partner Olivia Michalczuk.


















