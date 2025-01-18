ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Arctic blast prompts extreme cold warnings in northern, southern Manitoba

By Alexandra Holyk

Published

A sun dog in Dominion City, near the RM of Emerson-Franklin, Man. (Mitzi Borodenko)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.