ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

‘An amazing story’: Tripod, the three-legged polar bear, spotted with her cub

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Churchill Wild CEO Adam Pauls tells the inspiring story of Tripod, a three-legged polar bear and devoted mother.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.