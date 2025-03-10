Legendary country act Alabama hitting Caesars Windsor stage

In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Jeff Cook, left, Randy Owen, center, and Teddy Gentry of the group Alabama tapes a song for Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Rise Telethon in Nashville, Tenn. Country band Alabama to mark 50 years together with a new tour in 2019, more than a year after founding member Cook announced that he has Parkinson‚Äôs disease. Cook will join band members Owen and Gentry on the tour as much as physically possible on the tour that begins Jan. 10 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

(Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press)