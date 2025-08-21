ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Wildfire near Port Alberni, B.C., that triggered evacuation orders being held

By The Canadian Press

Rain and smoke from the Mount Underwood wildfire can be seen from across the Alberni Inlet at the Macktush Creek Campsite, south of Port Alberni, B.C., on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito


















