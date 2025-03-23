ADVERTISEMENT

Whitecaps suffer first loss of the season, aim to bounce back quickly

By The Canadian Press

Chicago Fire's Jonathan Bamba, top left, leaps to avoid a tackle as Vancouver Whitecaps' Bjorn Inge Utvik slides and takes the ball away from him during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck