ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Victoria officer gets 7-day suspension over death of woman hit by anti-riot rounds

By The Canadian Press

Published

Former B.C. judge Wally Oppal has issued a seven-day suspension without pay for a Victoria police officer who used an anti-riot weapon that killed a woman. Oppal listens to a government announcement during a news conference in the press theatre at legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.