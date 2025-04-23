ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

PWHL announces expansion to Vancouver

By Lisa Steacy

Published

Fans gather to watch the Montreal Victoire and the Toronto Sceptres warm up before a PWHL hockey game in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP, File)


















