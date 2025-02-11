ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Police costs for Taylor Swift Vancouver concerts outweighed by economic impact: chief

By The Canadian Press

Published

A fan exchanges friendship bracelets with Vancouver police officers before Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour," in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lindsey Wasson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.