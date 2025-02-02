ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

New additions look to make quick impact for Vancouver Canucks

By The Canadian Press

Published

Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Drew O'Connor warms up prior to an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jayne Kamin-Oncea


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.