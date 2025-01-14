ADVERTISEMENT

Sawatsky Sign-Off

'Loving each other, building memories:' B.C. couple facing life-threatening illnesses cherishes every day

By Adam Sawatsky

Published

Sawatsky Sign-Off: Enduring Love Adam finds out the enduring love story behind a couple facing perpetual health challenges.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.