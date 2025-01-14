ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Inmate assaulted at B.C. maximum security prison

By Kaija Jussinoja

Published

Kent Institution in the Fraser Valley of B.C. is seen in this file photo. (CTV)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.