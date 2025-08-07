Family ‘heartbroken’ after B.C. mother and baby killed by falling tree

A British Columbia mother and her five-month-old son, identified in a family statement provided by Comox Valley RCMP as Lynae and Elias, are seen in this undated handout photo. They were killed when a tree fell on them at Cumberland Lake Park Campground in Cumberland, B.C., on Thursday, July 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Family photo via Comox Valley RCMP (Mandatory Credit)