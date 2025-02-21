ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Ex-coroner says B.C.'s drug policy overhaul looks like 'impulsive political decision'

By The Canadian Press

Published

B.C. chief coroner Lisa Lapointe speaks during a press conference in the press gallery at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on November 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.