ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Environment Canada warns of heavy rain, up to 80mm, for parts of B.C.’s south coast

By The Canadian Press

Published

People walk through a puddle in Robson Square on a rainy day in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.