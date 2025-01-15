ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Christy Clark not running for federal Liberal leadership

By Andrew Weichel

Published

The former B.C. premier announced she won't be entering the race to replace Justin Trudeau after all.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.