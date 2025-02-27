ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Canucks get star defenseman Quinn Hughes back just in time to beat Kings

By The Canadian Press

Published

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) controls the puck with Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Laferriere (14) in pursuit during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.