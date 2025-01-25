ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Bill Wilson, father of former cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, dies

By The Canadian Press

Published

Bill Wilson
Assembly of First Nations national chief candidate Bill Wilson is shown prior to an all candidates debate at the assembly's general meeting in Calgary on Tuesday, July 21, 2009. Bill Wilson, a hereditary chief and the father of former cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, has died. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press