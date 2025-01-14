ADVERTISEMENT

Sawatsky Sign-Off

B.C. woman inspired by beach walks with dog to create art from found objects

By Adam Sawatsky

Sawatsky Sign-Off: Beach art Adam finds out how a woman was inspired by walks with her dog to construct characters out of junk.




















