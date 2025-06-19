ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. not funding costly treatments for 9-year-old with rare disease

By Brendan Strain

Published

A Vancouver Island family is heartbroken after learning the B.C. government won’t continue funding a drug that her parents say is keeping her alive.


















