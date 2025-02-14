ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. minimum wage increases by 45 cents per hour starting June 1

By The Canadian Press

Published

The British Columbia government says the province's lowest-paid workers are getting a pay boost to keep pace with inflation. A view from above the B.C. legislature in Victoria is shown on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito


















