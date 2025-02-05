ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. fast-tracking 18 mining and energy projects in face of U.S. tariff threat

By The Canadian Press

Published

A wind turbine is shown at a wind farm near Pincher Creek, Alta., March 9, 2016. The British Columbia government says it is working to expedite roughly $20 billion worth of energy and critical mineral projects in order to increase employment and draw investment at a time that Canada faces the threat of tariffs from the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh