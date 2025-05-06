Skip to main content
Vancouver
News
19 B.C. restaurants make annual list of Canada’s 100 best
By
Ian Holliday
Published:
May 06, 2025 at 3:30PM EDT
The number one restaurant in the country, according to Canada’s Best 100, due to their elevated wine-country cuisine.
(SUECH AND BECK)
A restaurant that co-owner Jessica Noel says is “not a bistro” but fits that general vibe.
(Dominique Lafond )
A fine dining restaurant with “fresh international flair and a new standard of finesse.”
(Daniel Neuhaus )
A restaurant “disguised as a modest bistro” drawing inspiration from Michelin-starred restaurants in France and Spain.
(Kate Ince)
A “diminutive culinary oasis” serving local produce and seafood.
(Nikole Herriott & Michael Graydon)
An eight-person restaurant serving Japanese-inspired plates in a downtown Calgary hotel.
(Dave Cheung)
Nestled on a quiet residential corner, Beba offers diners Argentine-Jewish food through “ostensibly simple, unfussy, unrepentantly meaty” plates.
(Scott Usheroff)
A contemporary restaurant serving Mexican cuisine off the grill.
(Daniel Neuhaus)
Diners seek this spot out for the two-and-a-half hour, 11-course tasting menu, honouring a blend of Nordic cuisine with the chef’s Manitoban German heritage.
(Sarah Annand)
A Kitsilano gem offering an ‘ultra-imaginative, refined, whimsical and seasonally-attuned’ menu.
(Allison Kuhl)
A neighbourhood restaurant serving seafood-forward plates with locally-sourced, and seasonal, produce (Samantha Jin)
A restaurant with an ever-changing menu exemplifying classical French and Quebecois cuisine. (Hakan Burcuoglu)
A dining experience right in the cellars of house Leber and Chabest, near the St. Lawrence River and Place Royale, where diners can taste Quebecois cuisine. (Simon Ferland—Groupe La Tanière)
The restaurant’s menu draw inspirations from the chef’s Mexican heritage and a myriad of international influences. (Courtesy of Canada's Best 100)
This restaurant’s menus are seasonally-inspired, using produce picked right off its property. (Jonathan Bielaski)
A traditional Japanese dining style experience, served exclusively through an omakase menu that curates seasonal plates. The only restaurant in Toronto with two Michelin stars. (Albert Hsueh)
An Old Montreal brasserie with an Asian contemporary flair to “classic French flavour profiles.” (Monarque)
A jazzy supper club serving a “sophisticated confluence” of Italian and Japanese dishes. (Charles R. Nasby)
An immersive tasting menu embracing the chef’s “wok hei” technique, which creates smoky flavours. (Frances Beaty)
A restaurant with French and Japanese-inspired plates. (Matthieu Goyer)
Where Mediterranean and French cuisine meet in menus that change weekly, with handmade pasta a restaurant specialty. (Jessica Emin)
A restaurant serving nightly eight-course tasting menus after 9 p.m., using local and seasonal ingredients. (Audrey Eve Beauchamp)
A seasonally charged menu representing contemporary Canadian cuisine. (Dave & Quin Cheung)
A restaurant centered on Catalan wines and modern Mexica cuisine. (Two Food Photographers)
A restaurant that serves Thai dishes with “a strong street-food sensibility.” (Matthew Perrin)
A fine-dining, Thai restaurant that is the only spot across Canada with a certified tea sommelier. (Gonzalo Castro Fernandez)
An elegant restaurant with seasonally-attuned dishes drawing inspiration from French and Middle Eastern cuisines. (Matthieu Goyer)
A French restaurant blending traditional dishes with an innovative flair. (Sarah Annand)
A Japanese restaurant with frequently changing menus with a focus on locally-sourced produce in the spring, and shellfish in the winter. (Aburi Hana)
A sleek restaurant serving Japanese cuisine with Canadian ingredients by way of a six-seat omakase bar or through a la carte dishes. (Dave & Quin Cheung DQ Studios)
A French-inspired restaurant serving small, shared plates packed with seasonal ingredients. (Dominique Lafond)
A restaurant with a menu that honours the Pacific Northwest region and a weekend brunch that Canada’s Best 100 says is “anything but an afterthought here.” (Ema Peter)
An elegant, seafood-forward restaurant with an expansive bar menu that can curate a flight of single-malt whiskies. (Leah Kathryn)
A restaurant spotlighting locally-sourced ingredients, but coupling them with international delicacies. (Sierra Pries)
A charming restaurant with plates paying homage to Quebecois cuisine, like the “Mtl-style” trout seasoned with an everything bagel-inspired garnish. (Scott Usheroff)
A restaurant serving Canadian cuisine with a focus on seasonal ingredients found right on the B.C. coastline. (Leila Kwok)
An elegant, French-inspired restaurant that honours its neighbourhood’s “meat-packing provenance.” (JC Madenspacher)
A sugar shack serving Quebecois-inspired tasting menus. Canada’s Best 100 says reservations go so fast, that all remaining spots for 2025 are sold out (though bookings for next year go live on Dec.15). (Scott Usheroff)
A coastal and modern seafood restaurant with a raw bar and main kitchen. (Allison Kuhl)
A Quebecois restaurant with seasonal, hyper-imaginative dishes and thoughtfully paired wines. (Philippe Richelet)
A restaurant serving modern, Canadian cuisine (and a 40-course tasting menu). (Miv Photography)
An intimate restaurant with inventive French-inspired cuisine. (Aaron Wynia)
A Japanese restaurant with an eight-seat chef’s counter serving a 20-odd-course tasting menu twice every night. (Rick O’Brien)
A bistro paying homage to the cafes seen in Paris, featuring locally sourced ingredients. (Salle Climatisée)
A restaurant paying homage to Montreal-style cooking, celebrating dishes like rotisserie chicken and slow-roasted potatoes. (Stacey Brandford)
This restaurant serves mouthwatering, Lyonnaise-inspired dishes like the perennial favourite lobster spaghetti. (Alison Slattery)
A seasonal snack shack nestled right in the middle of Calgary’s Prince’s Island Park. (Pauline Yu Photography)
A 14-seat restaurant serving seasonal, six-course tasting menus and weekend afternoon tea. (Mickaël A. Bandassak)
A restaurant serving ingredient-focused Canadian cooking and impeccable services, Canada’s Best 100 says. (Rémi Thériault)
A Toronto restaurant with picturesque downtown views and serving “haute Canadiana” cuisine. (Hector Vasquez)
An intimate restaurant fusing French and Japanese cuisine. (@creativestudiokoe)
A restaurant paying homage to Ashkenazi cuisine and caviar service. (Daniel Neuhaus)
An intimate restaurant serving Canadian cuisine. (Trina Turl)
A Spanish taverna with a stellar wine list, Canada’s Best 100 says. (Rick O’Brien)
A restaurant serving French and Asian-inspired plates. (Leila Kwok)
A self-described “Italian joint” nestled in Calgary’s Marda Loop neighbourhood. (Dong Kim)
An atmospheric restaurant with Italian-inspired plates. (Canada’s Best 100)
A west-end Toronto restaurant serving Italian and Spanish plates. (Chuck Ortiz)
A downtown Toronto restaurant with an inventive tasting menu. (Valentyna Tretiak)
An intimate restaurant with European dishes and an expansive wine menu. (Jamie Lee Fucco)
A “stylish Montreal institution” that serves up bistro classics to diners. (Mathieu Pothier)
A midtown Toronto restaurant serving seasonal, Japanese cuisine and an extensive sake menu. (Shoushin)
A modern Asian restaurant that serves dishes that are best shared. (Epicurean Social)
An Italian restaurant that serves antipasti and sandwiches by day and seafood and “sublime pastas” at night. (Nathan Lang)
A sushi restaurant with daily, fresh fish specials. (Ethan Lam)
A fine-dining restaurant with a “sophisticated take on Pacific Northwest cuisine,” Canada’s Best 100 says. (Ainsleigh Christie)
A restaurant grounded in Asian and French traditions. (Hans Laurendeau)
A Korean barbecue restaurant with a wide selection of dry-aged meats. (Landphoto Studio)
An eclectic, east-end Toronto restaurant with a seasonal menu. (Cass Tice)
An elegant restaurant serving an eight-course, locally sourced tasting menu. (Liberty Group)
A restaurant serving two eight-course tasting menus with a focus on either “land” or “sea.” (Malcolm Campbell)
An Italian restaurant nestled in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. (Shuning Tang)
An Italian restaurant serving pasta for lunch—and for takeout only. (Leandro Baldassarre)
A Japanese izakaya-style restaurant. (Dave & Quin Cheung)
A modern, Hakka Chinese restaurant with a natural wine list. (Sarah Kohler)
A French restaurant with an “unapologetically gluttonous menu,” Canada’s Best 100 says. (Scott Usheroff)
The sister restaurant to Montreal Plaza with fresh, top-quality ingredients and an ever-changing lunch menu. (Matthieu Goyer)
A restaurant paying homage to its Newfoundland Canadiana roots. (Adam Hefferman)
A farmhouse restaurant with a vegetable-forward menu and “artisanally raised” proteins, like braised veal short ribs. (Emile Desroches)
Celebrity chef Matty Matheson’s modern steakhouse found in Toronto’s west end. (Bao Dao)
This establishment serves Korean and Japanese small plates with seasonal ingredients that are both local and imported. (Mhel)
A farm-to-table restaurant with an all-natural wine list. (Hakan Burcuoglu)
This Montreal restaurant serves plates with southwest Asian and North African flavours. (Scott Usheroff)
Just two hours north of Toronto, diners can sink their teeth into “deceptively minimal,” made in-house dishes. (Christine Reid)
An unassuming bistro serving Japanese eats like a creamy carbonara with sea urchin. (Scott Usheroff)
A Prairie-laden restaurant infusing West Coast and Chinese flavours into small, seasonal plates. (Travis Ross Photography)
A modern steak house with an expansive tartare menu. (Leila Kwok)
A high-end restaurant serving some of Ottawa’s best cocktails, Canada’s Best 100 says. (Courtesy of Canada’s Best 100)
A “boisterous” restaurant serving local seafood. (@Mayowill)
A romantic restaurant serving regional Italian eats. (Monse Munro)
This Montreal restaurant serves Syrian cuisine with several vegetarian dishes. (Michael Vesia)
A restaurant serving “progressive Indigenous” cuisine over several courses. (Daniel Neuhaus)
An old-school steakhouse right in the heart of downtown Toronto. (Scott Cooper/Pie Media Group)
A family-style restaurant serving up Thai street food. (Olivia Horrell)
A refined restaurant offering nine-course tasting menus. (Sarah Farmer, Gumption Studio)
A casual restaurant in Toronto’s west-end serving classic Italian dishes. (Rick O’Brien)
A restaurant prioritizing “zero-waste butchery,” where meats can be bought either for take-out or dine-in. (Daniel Neuhaus)
A 36-seat, art deco-inspired restaurant offering French cuisine and seasonal ingredients. (Étienne Dionne)
A contemporary, Indian restaurant with an impressive cocktail menu. (Aditya Pawar)
A Montreal restaurant serving small plates and seasonal ingredients. (Philippe Guilbault)