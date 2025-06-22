ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

‘Dangerously hot’ heat wave arrives in Toronto. Here’s what you need to know

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Environment Canada suggests temperatures could soar between 30 to 36 C. Here's a look at how the city is responding and how residents are reacting


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.