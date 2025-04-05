Toronto Raptors signed forward Cole Swider for the remainder of NBA season

Toronto Raptors forward Cole Swider (12) and centre Orlando Robinson (21) guard Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (centre) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Friday, March 28, 2025. The Toronto Raptors signed forward Cole Swider for the remainder of the season Saturday. The six-foot-eight, 220-pound Swider is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 17.8 minutes in six games with the Raptors after signing a 10-day contract last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey