Toronto FC loses defenders Monlouis, Wingo and Gomis to season-ending injuries

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto FC defender Nicksoen Gomis, left, beats Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets to a ball, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)


















