ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto FC coach Robin Fraser rates Whitecaps as the best Vancouver team he has seen

By The Canadian Press

Published

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Mathías Laborda (2) celebrates with teammate Tristan Blackmon (33) after Blackmon scored a goal against FC Dallas during second-half MLS soccer match action in Frisco, Texas, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.