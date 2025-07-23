ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Streaking Toronto Blue Jays giving Proline players much to ponder

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer (4) slides into home plate to score a run during sixth inning MLB action against the San Francisco Giants in Toronto on Sunday, July 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.