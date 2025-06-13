ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

‘Loss for words’: Toronto’s Summer McIntosh reflects on setting her third world record in five days

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

The 18-year-old Canadian Olympian tells CTV News that the feeling is ‘surreal’ and she’s ‘training hard every single day.’


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.