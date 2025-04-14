ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

‘I’m a Blue Jay forever’: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returns to Toronto to sign historic $500 million contract

By Laura Sebben

Published

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is seen at a Toronto Blue Jays news conference on April 14, 2024.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.