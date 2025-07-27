ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Flaherty, Torres help Tigers snap six-game losing streak with 10-4 win over Blue Jays

By The Associated Press

Published

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws in the second inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.