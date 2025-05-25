ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Canadian runner wins ultramarathon 6-months postpartum while making time to breastfeed during race

By Laura Sebben

Published

Stephanie Case stopped to breastfeed her six-month-old daughter three times during her 100-kilometre race in Wales. (Stephanie Case)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.