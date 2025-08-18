ADVERTISEMENT

Bobby Webster named Toronto Raptors new head of basketball operations

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes poses with General Manager Bobby Webster as he is presented with a ball to mark his All-Star selection before NBA basketball action against the Indiana Pacers in Toronto on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















